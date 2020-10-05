Huettl, Carmen R.

BEAVER DAM - Carmen R. Huettl, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Carmen was born the daughter of Alfred and Romaine (Godfriey) Allard on March 5, 1934, in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to Dennis Huettl on July 19, 1958, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. In her spare time, Carmen enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Dennis, of 62 years, of Beaver Dam; her children, Karen (Steve) Lindeman of Beaver Dam, Robert (Sharon) Huettl of Belleville, and Cheryl (Steve) Nummerdor of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren, Melissa Lindeman, Cathy (Ernie) Kreger, Kayla Huettl, Kyle (Allie) Huettl, Nicole Nummerdor, and Ashley (Tyler) Bock; and her great-grandchildren, Richard, Susan, Daniel, Samantha, Damien, Maverick, Stephenie, Michael, and Zeke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Tom and Roland Allard.

A private family service will be held at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon and a burial to follow at Highland Memory Garden in the Town of Trenton.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.KoepsellFH.com.