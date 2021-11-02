Huettner, Robert

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The funeral service will follow on Friday at 11 a.m., with Deacon Randy Wells officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam, following the service.

Robert F. Huettner was born on Sept. 19, 1938, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Dudley and Lorraine (Schraufnagel) Huettner. On Oct. 29, 1960, he was united in marriage with Frances Tadych, and they were blessed with five children, which they raised in Beaver Dam. Bob worked in the maintenance department at Kirsh Foundry until his retirement. After his wife passed, he was lucky enough to find love for a second time. He and his girlfriend, Jean Budde, made their home in Fox Lake. Bob could be found tinkering in his garage often or doing his all-time favorite thing, birdwatching. He was sometimes stubborn but a simple man that knew just how to make one smile with his quick wit and smart remarks. Bob loved his campfires and camping with the family, but he especially loved his family and his pets.