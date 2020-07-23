Huggett, Phyllis

Phyllis Huggett, age 78, of Ripon, Wis., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hospice Home Hope in Fond du Lac, Wis.
Phyllis was born Dec. 22, 1941, the daughter of Gordon and Mildred (Howe) Huggett. She graduated from Fall River High School in Fall River, Wis., and worked for many years as a machine operator at Speed Queen in Ripon. Phyllis was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, helped in the kitchen and assisted with the bazaars. She also loved children, spending time in her garden, planting flowers and crafting. Phyllis and her friend Barb Anthon were the self-proclaimed "Scooter Gals" and traveled to many states together over the years on their scooters.
Survivors include her special friend, Barb Anthon of Ripon, and her sister, Janet (Jim) Weisensel of Plover, Wis. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Mildred Huggett, and three brothers, Kenneth Crossman, Howard Crossman and Henry Huggett.
A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Phyllis will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Harsha K. Kotian officiating. Interment will follow at Fall River Cemetery in Fall River, Wis. A memorial is being established in her name.
