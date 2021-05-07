Hughes, Ferne Elaine (Riddle)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Treasured wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend, Ferne Elaine (Riddle) Hughes, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ferne was born a farmer's daughter in Lodi, Wis., to Alta and Alonzo Riddle, a twin sister to Frieda (d) Schroeder and the youngest of seven children (all pre-deceasing her). She married the late Donald "Big Don" Hughes in 1953, living in Wisconsin until 1977 before relocating to a favorite vacation destination, Zephyrhills, Fla.

She was the beloved mother to Dennis (Debbie) Hughes, Cindy (Frank) Hooker, Vicky (Carl) Medlock and Bonnie (Tom – d.) Allard. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ferne's career included the Tax Department and University Hospital in Wisconsin, 15 years as a dedicated Kmart employee, and she was the co-owner of Big Don's Shirt Shak, which became Hughes Furniture and Mattress Center, a Zephyrhills tradition for 42 years. Ferne loved to play cards and to dance. She and her husband, Don, were impressive polka dancers and cleared the floor with their outstanding footwork on many occasions. She also enjoyed the opportunities they had to travel, including visiting family in Wales and adventures to London, Hawaii, and Las Vegas.

Visitation services will be held at WHITFIELD'S FUNERAL HOME, 5008 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills, FL on Monday, May 10 from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. with services at KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, on Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m., with interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, with fellowship following at Bayside Supper Club.