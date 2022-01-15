Hughes, Joyce Helen

Joyce was born on Feb. 15, 1950, the daughter of Gilbert G. and Gladys Helen (Paul) Nehring. Joyce was a 1968 graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School. She was a skilled athlete and played on a women’s softball team. She loved to attend the many sporting events for her boys and grandkids. Joyce was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. Joyce was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Hughes on Jan. 21, 1974. She was active in her community where she gave her time to the Cambria Conservation Club, the Cambria Moonlighters snowmobile club, and many other events that she volunteered for, including a local food pantry. She worked at “Bob’s Garage” and for the US Post Office for 30 years before retiring as a rural mail carrier.