Hughes, Joyce Helen

CAMBRIA—Joyce Helen Hughes, age 71 of rural Cambria passed away at her home on Jan. 12, 2022 with her husband at her side.
Joyce was born on Feb. 15, 1950, the daughter of Gilbert G. and Gladys Helen (Paul) Nehring. Joyce was a 1968 graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School. She was a skilled athlete and played on a women’s softball team. She loved to attend the many sporting events for her boys and grandkids. Joyce was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. Joyce was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Hughes on Jan. 21, 1974. She was active in her community where she gave her time to the Cambria Conservation Club, the Cambria Moonlighters snowmobile club, and many other events that she volunteered for, including a local food pantry. She worked at “Bob’s Garage” and for the US Post Office for 30 years before retiring as a rural mail carrier.
Joyce touched so many lives and will be deeply missed and mourned by her husband, Bob Hughes; her sons, Darrell (Megan) Hughes of Verona and Eric Hughes (Dena Weihert) of Fall River; her grandchildren, Mason, Jora, Carson and Callie; her siblings, Gary (Yvonne) Nehring, Frank (Nancy) Nehring and Mary Lou (Bill) Neary, all of Cambria; sisters-in-law, Donna (Gene) Brossard of Oxford and Lori Rausch of rural Cambria; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many dear friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, John L. (Shirley) Hughes; and brother-in-law, Rick Rausch.
Then family would like to thank Hillside Homecare and Hospice and Epic Care Solutions for the exceptional care they provided to Joyce. They also extend a huge thank you to Mary Lou Neary for her help which allowed Joyce to remain in her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the CAMBRIA FIRE DEPT. COMMUNITY CENTER. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cambria Conservations Club, Cambria Fire Dept. or Cambria Moonlighters in Joyce’s name.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)