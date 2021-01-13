Hull, Gordon

Gordon was born on April 19, 1934, in Hammond, Wis., son of John and Gertrude (Vande Streek) Hull. He was united in marriage to Marlene Harmsen on April 24, 1953, at First Reformed Church in Waupun. Gordon owned and operated Hull Trucking Company, putting on over two million miles with Mack Trucks. He received a certificate for Wisconsin Driver of the Month for October 1989. Gordon enjoyed bowling on Church League and traveling. He was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun, elder of church, Vice President of consistory and Sunday school teacher. Gordon will be deeply missed by many.