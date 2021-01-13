Hull, Gordon

WAUPUN - Gordon John Hull, age 86, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marvin's Manor in Waupun.
Gordon was born on April 19, 1934, in Hammond, Wis., son of John and Gertrude (Vande Streek) Hull. He was united in marriage to Marlene Harmsen on April 24, 1953, at First Reformed Church in Waupun. Gordon owned and operated Hull Trucking Company, putting on over two million miles with Mack Trucks. He received a certificate for Wisconsin Driver of the Month for October 1989. Gordon enjoyed bowling on Church League and traveling. He was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun, elder of church, Vice President of consistory and Sunday school teacher. Gordon will be deeply missed by many.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Marlene, of 67 years; four children, Diane (Terry) Landwehr, Mosinee, Timothy (Linda) Hull, Waupun, Darlene (Wayne Jr.) Brown, Waupun, and David (Belinda) Hull, Waupun; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Lisa) Hull, Andrea (Jesse) Phillips, Becky (Tim) Navis, Danielle (Cody) Allard and Mackenzie Hull; seven great-grandchildren, Faith and Ryan Hull, Aubrey and Jackson Phillips, Paige and Annalise Navis, Callie Zorn; six brothers, Elton (Katherine) Hull, Waupun, Delvin (Lily) Hull, Illinois, Lyle (Jayne) Hull, Waupun, Ronald (Joan) Hull, Burnett, Gerald (Luanne) Hull, Waupun, and Phillip Hull, Moline, Ill.; two sisters, Lois (Gordon) Alsum, Waupun, and Caroline Gilmore, Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Sam Braaksma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark, in 1973; twin great-grandsons, Mark and Samuel Hull; son-in-law, Ellsworth "Bub" Dolloff; sister, Elaine Braaksma; brother, Robert (Beverly) Hull; sister-in-law, Donna Hull; and brother-in-law, Gary Gilmore.
Private services will be held.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
