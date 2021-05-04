Hull, Lyle

Lyle was born on May 25, 1945, a son of John and Gertrude (Vande Streek) Hull. He was united in marriage to Jayne Zanders on June 26, 1965, at Emmanuel Reformed Church, Waupun, Wis. Lyle owned and operated Lyle Hull and Son Equipment since 1966; he later expanded the business with his son, Aaron, in the late 1990s. Lyle was known for repairing, restoring and reselling farm equipment; he was very active in tractor pulling. Lyle's career in Super Stock competition spanned across six decades, pulling on the state and national level, a trailblazer carrying the banner for alcohol-fueled Minneapolis-Molines for the entirety of his career. In 1987, he was awarded the National Tractor Puller of the year. Lyle enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was devoted to his faith, serving as an elder and active member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.