Hull, Lyle

WAUPUN - Lyle Dale Hull, age 75, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lyle was born on May 25, 1945, a son of John and Gertrude (Vande Streek) Hull. He was united in marriage to Jayne Zanders on June 26, 1965, at Emmanuel Reformed Church, Waupun, Wis. Lyle owned and operated Lyle Hull and Son Equipment since 1966; he later expanded the business with his son, Aaron, in the late 1990s. Lyle was known for repairing, restoring and reselling farm equipment; he was very active in tractor pulling. Lyle's career in Super Stock competition spanned across six decades, pulling on the state and national level, a trailblazer carrying the banner for alcohol-fueled Minneapolis-Molines for the entirety of his career. In 1987, he was awarded the National Tractor Puller of the year. Lyle enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was devoted to his faith, serving as an elder and active member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Jayne; four children, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Hull-Sell of Beaver Dam, Allison Hull of Milwaukee, Nathan (Kimberly) Hull of Brandon, and Aaron Hull of Waupun; six grandchildren, Olivia, Isaac, Benjamin, Jayna, Carson and Molly; five brothers and two sisters, Elton (Katherine) Hull of Waupun, Lois (Gordon) Alsum of Waupun, Delvin (Lillian) Hull of Coloma, Ill., Ronald (Joan) Hull of Burnett, Caroline Gilmore of Beaver Dam, Jerald (Luanne) Hull of Waupun, and Phillip Hull of East Moline, Ill.; sister-in-law, Marlene Hull of Waupun; three brothers-in-law, Samuel Braaksma of Wisconsin Rapids, Dennis Zanders and Jack (Mary) Zanders, both of Fond du Lac; close family friend, Craig Peterson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; sister, Elaine Braaksma; two brothers, Gordon Hull and Robert Hull; sister-in-law, Beverly Hull; and nephew, Mark Hull.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun, and on Saturday, May 8 at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
A funeral service for Lyle will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 S. Madison St., Waupun, with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Memorials in Lyle's name may be directed to Pella Lutheran Church, 315 S. Madison St., Waupun, WI 53963.
Family would like to especially thank the hospice nurses of Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam, Rita Burmania, Maria Pollesch, Tina Barr and Shayla Thompson, for their compassionate care for Lyle.
To read more of Lyle's award-winning memories visit https://propulling.com/news/pulling-world-mourns-loss-super-stock-icon-lyle-hull
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
