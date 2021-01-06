Humbert, Phyllis E.

MAUSTON - Phyllis E. Humbert, 95, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2021. She was born in Mauston, Wis., on Feb. 6, 1925, to Edward and Mable Northcott. Phyllis had two brothers, Gordan and Clifford, who preceded her in death. She married Harold (Jerry) Humbert on May 24, 1974. They were together for 30 years until his death in 2004.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Kaye Robertson (Riverview, Fla.), Edward Robertson (New Lisbon, Wis.), and Richard Robertson and wife, Andrea (Minocqua, Wis.). She is further survived by granddaughters, Keria Robertson (Dallas, Texas), and Brooke Corcoran and husband, Ryan; great-granddaughters, Blake and Rylie (Orono, Minn.); along with her niece, Patricia Brackman and husband, Ralph, and family (Winter Haven, Fla.); and nephew, Bruce Northcott and wife, Ginny, and family (Driggs, Idaho). Phyllis has four stepdaughters: Jill Machovec, Jane Newmann, Judy Newmann, and Jara Schyvinck. They were very special people in her life. We are thankful to them for their love and support.
Phyllis lived in the New Lisbon and Mauston area most of her life. Her working career started out in Chicago. She co-owned Perfect Dry Cleaners in New Lisbon and was later employed by Triple P in Necedah, American Title in Mauston, and Lands' End in Reedsburg. She was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church. Phyllis enjoyed the seasons in Wisconsin, spending time on the golf course, being at Castle Rock Lake, playing cards, and cheering on the Wisconsin sports teams. Phyllis had the blessing of sharing her birth date with her son, Rich, and great-granddaughter, Blake
Our thanks, as a family, go out to the wonderful staff that attended her needs at Mile Bluff Medical Center and to all her friends that have been there for her throughout her life. The immediate family will have a graveside service in the spring. Any donations can be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)