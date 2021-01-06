Humbert, Phyllis E.

MAUSTON - Phyllis E. Humbert, 95, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2021. She was born in Mauston, Wis., on Feb. 6, 1925, to Edward and Mable Northcott. Phyllis had two brothers, Gordan and Clifford, who preceded her in death. She married Harold (Jerry) Humbert on May 24, 1974. They were together for 30 years until his death in 2004.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Kaye Robertson (Riverview, Fla.), Edward Robertson (New Lisbon, Wis.), and Richard Robertson and wife, Andrea (Minocqua, Wis.). She is further survived by granddaughters, Keria Robertson (Dallas, Texas), and Brooke Corcoran and husband, Ryan; great-granddaughters, Blake and Rylie (Orono, Minn.); along with her niece, Patricia Brackman and husband, Ralph, and family (Winter Haven, Fla.); and nephew, Bruce Northcott and wife, Ginny, and family (Driggs, Idaho). Phyllis has four stepdaughters: Jill Machovec, Jane Newmann, Judy Newmann, and Jara Schyvinck. They were very special people in her life. We are thankful to them for their love and support.