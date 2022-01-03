Hundt, Delmar G.

JUNEAU—Delmar G. Hundt, age 82, of Juneau, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2021. Delmar was born in Hustisford, Sept. 30, 1939, son of Gilbert and Effie (nee Perschke) Hundt. Delmar loved to travel in his Winnebago throughout the U.S. He was a member of the Winnebago Club and during his travels he would find a lake and enjoyed fishing. That’s what he loved to do most! He retired from Mayville Metal after 30 years of service. During his retirement he was a part time custodian at Dodgeland Schools.