 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundt, Delmar G.
0 entries

Hundt, Delmar G.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU—Delmar G. Hundt, age 82, of Juneau, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2021. Delmar was born in Hustisford, Sept. 30, 1939, son of Gilbert and Effie (nee Perschke) Hundt. Delmar loved to travel in his Winnebago throughout the U.S. He was a member of the Winnebago Club and during his travels he would find a lake and enjoyed fishing. That’s what he loved to do most! He retired from Mayville Metal after 30 years of service. During his retirement he was a part time custodian at Dodgeland Schools.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Maddison-Clough and Michael (Kathy) Hundt; a special niece, Cynthia (Al) Puckhaber; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters and one grandson.

Private Graveside service Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Juneau is serving the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News