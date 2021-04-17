Huntley, David A. "Dave"

BEAVER DAM - David A. "Dave" Huntley, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2021.

Visitation for David will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, April 21 from 12 noon to 1:20 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

David was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Morris Huntley and Helen Beryl Huntley (nee Bauer). From the very beginning, Dave was a fighter. As an infant, he unfortunately had an event that resulted in his being diagnosed with a mental handicap. In the mid-'50s, it was common for families to send children like this to state hospitals for care, but David's parents insisted on keeping him at home and raising him themselves and in the same schools as his peers. David was a beloved classmate throughout his school years and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in the spring of 1972 as an equal with others his age.