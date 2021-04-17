Huntley, David A. "Dave"

BEAVER DAM - David A. "Dave" Huntley, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2021.
Visitation for David will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, April 21 from 12 noon to 1:20 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
David was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Morris Huntley and Helen Beryl Huntley (nee Bauer). From the very beginning, Dave was a fighter. As an infant, he unfortunately had an event that resulted in his being diagnosed with a mental handicap. In the mid-'50s, it was common for families to send children like this to state hospitals for care, but David's parents insisted on keeping him at home and raising him themselves and in the same schools as his peers. David was a beloved classmate throughout his school years and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in the spring of 1972 as an equal with others his age.
David worked for close to 50 years at Green Valley Enterprises and took great pride in the work he did at the factory. David also had a passion for anything trains, Milwaukee Brewers baseball, and traveling (usually gambling with inexplicable luck) with his brothers. Dave had traveled everywhere, from Mount Rushmore to Vegas, from Reno to Wrigley Field, and countless places between. He was a very active participant in the Special Olympics, most notably placing locally three years consecutively in shot put. He loved his family beyond measure and was extremely proud of being an uncle to Josh and Mandy, and a great-uncle to Layla, Harleigh, and Jameson as well.
David was also very passionate about his special friend of 40 years, Carol Neuman. The love they had for each other was unmatched and anyone that knew them could see that they were, without a doubt, soulmates.
David is survived by his sister, Nancy Austin (nee Huntley); his nephew, Joshua Austin (Maison Yaroch); niece, Amanda Austin (Joshua Krueger); great-nieces, Layla Austin and Harleigh Murrayl and great-nephew, Jameson Krueger.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)