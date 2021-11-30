Hupf, Mary A. (Stofflet)

BEAVER DAM—Mary A. (Stofflet) Hupf passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.

Mary was born on August 24, 1943 to Ervin and Margaret (Zweck) Stofflet. She grew up and attended public school in Beaver Dam. She met the love of her life, Ronnie Hupf, while attending high school. They were united in marriage on September 1, 1962, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They resided in Beaver Dam their entire married life.

Mary and Ronnie began to grow their family in 1963 with the birth of a daughter, Lisa, followed by daughter Susan in 1965, son Joseph in 1967, and son Randall in 1973.

Mary worked various jobs during her life, including Gilmore’s grocery store, Ziggy’s grocery store and assisting at Green Valley Enterprises. Her true calling in life, though, was babysitting. She watched over several children in her home over the years and would recall all of them with fondness. Those children were as much a part of her family as her own children, and she enjoyed watching them grow.