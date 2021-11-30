Hupf, Mary A. (Stofflet)

BEAVER DAM—Mary A. (Stofflet) Hupf passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.
Mary was born on August 24, 1943 to Ervin and Margaret (Zweck) Stofflet. She grew up and attended public school in Beaver Dam. She met the love of her life, Ronnie Hupf, while attending high school. They were united in marriage on September 1, 1962, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They resided in Beaver Dam their entire married life.
Mary and Ronnie began to grow their family in 1963 with the birth of a daughter, Lisa, followed by daughter Susan in 1965, son Joseph in 1967, and son Randall in 1973.
Mary worked various jobs during her life, including Gilmore’s grocery store, Ziggy’s grocery store and assisting at Green Valley Enterprises. Her true calling in life, though, was babysitting. She watched over several children in her home over the years and would recall all of them with fondness. Those children were as much a part of her family as her own children, and she enjoyed watching them grow.
In 2016, Mary was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. These diseases took her away from us piece by piece. The Remembrance Home staff was an enormous blessing for our family, as she continued to decline. They cared for her and provided incredible support for her and our family over the past year and a half.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie; daughter, Lisa and husband, Bruce Brandenburg; daughter, Susan and husband, Greg Homan; son, Joseph and wife, Heidy; and son, Randall and wife, Terri. She was blessed with grandchildren, Wyatt (Lauren) Brandenburg, Morgan Brandenburg, Cody Homan, Kara Homan, Sofie Hupf, Piper Hupf, Dalton (Paige) Hupf, Corey (Andrea) Southard and Aaron (Kelsey) Pattee. She also enjoyed nine great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Ronnie Stofflet; sister, Barbara Frankenstein; brother, Bill (Janet) Stofflet; brother-in-law, Roger (Patricia) Hupf; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Margaret Stofflet; mother- and father-in-law, Elmer and Florence Hupf; brother-in-law, Herbert Frankenstein; sister-in-law, Kathleen Stofflet; sister-in-law, Marjorie Klipstein; and brother-in-law, James Klipstein.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam with burial following at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. (Please note, there will not be any visitation at church prior to the Mass.) A luncheon at the St. Katharine Drexel—Mission Hall will follow the interment.
If desired, memorials can be made in Mary’s honor to Remembrance Home.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
