Hupf, Thomas G.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas G. Hupf, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Visitation for Tom will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with Father Will Arnold as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.
A complete obituary will follow.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
