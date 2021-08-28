Hupf, Thomas "Tom" G.

Tom was born in Fox Lake on Sept. 4, 1931, the son of Erwin and Magdalen (Westenmeyer) Hupf. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Korea. On August 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to his first wife, Diane Zwieg in Beaver Dam, with whom he was with until she passed away in 1994. On November 29, 2002, he was united in marriage to his second wife, Sandy Bell in Beaver Dam. Tom worked as a service manager for Lidtke Motors for many years, where he received several awards from the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146, and the Beaver Dam Country Club, where he started the Tuesday morning Senior Men’s League. An excellent handyman, he could work on and fix anything. Fishing, golfing, and snowmobiling were things he enjoyed, and he loved to travel, especially to Texas during the winter.