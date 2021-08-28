Hupf, Thomas "Tom" G.

BEAVER DAM—Thomas “Tom” G. Hupf, age 89 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Tom was born in Fox Lake on Sept. 4, 1931, the son of Erwin and Magdalen (Westenmeyer) Hupf. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Korea. On August 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to his first wife, Diane Zwieg in Beaver Dam, with whom he was with until she passed away in 1994. On November 29, 2002, he was united in marriage to his second wife, Sandy Bell in Beaver Dam. Tom worked as a service manager for Lidtke Motors for many years, where he received several awards from the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146, and the Beaver Dam Country Club, where he started the Tuesday morning Senior Men’s League. An excellent handyman, he could work on and fix anything. Fishing, golfing, and snowmobiling were things he enjoyed, and he loved to travel, especially to Texas during the winter.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sandy Hupf of Beaver Dam; children, DeEtt (Terry) Mosher of Bellevue, Neb., Nanette Utzinger of Eagle River, Lynette Schultz of Oconomowoc, Charlette (Greg) Goodwiler of Floresville, Texas, Joseph Hupf of Appleton, and Angeles “Cuca” Fernandez del Campo of Oaxaca, Mexico; stepchildren, Elizabeth (Darryl) Schliewe of Horicon, Stephen (Deborah) Wright of South Carolina, Barbara (Harvey) Barber of Oklahoma, and Stuart (Emily) Wright of Poynette; 11 grandchildren; 17 step grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild; siblings, Mary Anne Zuhlke, Margaret Parish, and Caralean Hupf, all of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Diane in 1994; infant son, Gary in 1961; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; and sons-in-law, David Schultz in 2009 and Stephen Utzinger in 2020, along with other relatives.
Visitation for Tom will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. with Father Will Arnold as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
