Hussli, Lawrence J. "Larry"

He married Kim Derleth, with whom he had two beautiful daughters, Heather and Heidi, "Bing" as he called her. He saw fatherhood as one of his greatest roles in life, embracing the role of Mr. Mom and being their greatest cheerleader throughout their lives. The girls inherited different traits from their Dad; Heather wears her heart on her sleeve and has his magnetic personality, while Heidi was passionate about what she loved and had his warrior mentality - both fighters until the end.

The "Pepperman," as he was known, carried on the tradition of raising the Hungarian peppers his family brought to America in 1912. He took pride in sharing the family history and the entire process, from raising, planting and tending to the peppers. He thrived on giving the peppers to anyone he thought would enjoy them. He loved them so much he would take them to restaurants and ask to have them added to his meal, which of course they did. The Beaver Dam Pepper, as it became known as, is celebrated each year at The Beaver Dam Pepper Festival in Beaver Dam. He considered it a great honor that Seed Savors and Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. sells his family's seeds that were brought here 110 years ago.