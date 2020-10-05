Hutchens, David Marshall

BARABOO - David Marshall Hutchens was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 17, 1954 to Daniel Wirth Hutchens and Ulee Clinton Hutchens; he passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was raised in Pontiac, Mich., where his family attended the First Baptist Church and he was baptized. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School where he excelled in tennis and wrestling and played brass instruments in the marching band. He attended Oakland Community College, transferring to Oakland University where he graduated with University and Departmental honors from the School of Education.

He married Anne Marie Bowers in 1977. They spent the first several years of their marriage in Michigan where he was a teacher in the Lake Orion Community schools, a custodial manager for the Colombiere (Jesuit) Retreat Center, and eventually became a top salesman for the Burndy Corporation. During these years he and Anne welcomed their first two children.

David felt that all of these professions prepared him for his eventual call into pastoral ministry. He answered by moving his young family to Colorado where he attended Denver Seminary and received his Masters of Divinity. Their third child was born while he attended seminary and served as a pastoral intern at Galilee Baptist Church.