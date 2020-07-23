Ihm, Elizabeth F.

LANCASTER - Elizabeth Frances Ihm, age 50, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, at the U.W. of Madison. She was born on March 14, 1970, in Madison, the daughter of Clifford and Denise (Schroeder) Ladwig. Liz was married to "Skip" Marshall in September of 1999 and on July 4, 2015, was united in marriage to Roger Ihm.
Liz graduated from Fall River High School and then attended the Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, receiving her degree in marketing. Wanting to help others, Liz furthered her education by receiving her Certified Nursing Assistant degree from Madison Area Technical College. Liz loved working in the senior healthcare field and taking care of others. She was employed at Homeward Bound in Lancaster for many years, the Lyght House in Platteville, Sienna Crest in Platteville and Devine Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fennimore.
Liz was a fantastic mother who devoted her life to her children. She was an incredible cook and loved spending time with family and friends. Liz was a very strong, selfless, woman with a wonderful bubbly, carefree, compassionate personality that will be forever cherished.
Liz is survived by her husband, Roger Ihm of Lancaster; two children, Dillon James Marshall and Madison Mae Marshall both of Lancaster; mother, Denise Ladwig of Columbus; six siblings, Thomas (Jill) Ladwig of Fall River, Sharon (Steve) Deminsky of Sun Prairie, Robert (Julie) Ladwig of Seattle, Mary (Tom) McKay of Fall River, Kevin (Jill) Ladwig of Grafton, Chris Ladwig of Sheboygan; In-Laws, Leroy and Bernice Ihm of Lancaster; along with numerous brother and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her father, Clifford; brother, Joel Ladwig; infant sister, Phyllis Ladwig; grandparents, John "Jack" and Euphemia "Eusie" Schroeder, and Elmer and Evelyn Ladwig.
A private prayer service for family will be held at (Liz's favorite time) 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus with burial to follow in the Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. There will also be a "Celebration of her Life" for family and friends held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at Doolittle's Pub & Eatery in Lancaster, where everyone is welcome to share in a time of food and fellowship in loving memory of Liz Ihm. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
