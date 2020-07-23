Ihm, Elizabeth F.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANCASTER - Elizabeth Frances Ihm, age 50, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, at the U.W. of Madison. She was born on March 14, 1970, in Madison, the daughter of Clifford and Denise (Schroeder) Ladwig. Liz was married to "Skip" Marshall in September of 1999 and on July 4, 2015, was united in marriage to Roger Ihm.

Liz graduated from Fall River High School and then attended the Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, receiving her degree in marketing. Wanting to help others, Liz furthered her education by receiving her Certified Nursing Assistant degree from Madison Area Technical College. Liz loved working in the senior healthcare field and taking care of others. She was employed at Homeward Bound in Lancaster for many years, the Lyght House in Platteville, Sienna Crest in Platteville and Devine Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fennimore.

Liz was a fantastic mother who devoted her life to her children. She was an incredible cook and loved spending time with family and friends. Liz was a very strong, selfless, woman with a wonderful bubbly, carefree, compassionate personality that will be forever cherished.