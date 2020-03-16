Ila Sauer, Columbus-Fall River

COLUMBUS-FALL RIVER - Ila Marion "Dolly" Sauer, born Feb. 16, 1928 to Lee H. "Zeke" and Merna V. Brace, passed on March 14, 2020 after a brief illness.

She lived 92 years in the Columbus-Fall River community and was known by many residents here as a lifelong part of the farming community and long-time rural mail carrier. Dolly married the love of her life, Donald George Sauer, on Sunday, July 21, 1946. A Marine, Don had just come back from his service in the Pacific in May of that year. Dolly graduated high school in June and they were married in July. Don passed away on March 16, 2005 after years of loving care from Dolly.

She is survived by son Steven Donald, daughter-in-law Kris and daughter, Sally Ann; and special cousin Dennis Brossard and his wife Carol; grandsons Abe Sauer (wife Angela), Nathaniel Davauer (wife Rachel); and granddaughter Sumita Sauer and special grandchildren Anthony and Andrea Brossard; great grandchildren Sofia, Evie, Astrid, Violet, Frances, Olivia, Elias, Nova, Katerina and special great grandchildren, Lucas and Ava; very special friends Merlin and Betty Thom and countless other close family, friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by infant sister Lucille Brace, brothers Charles Marshall Brace, and Alvin LeRoy Brace and sister Edith Mae Wetzel; and special friends Fred and Ruth Sauer.