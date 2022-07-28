April 12, 1946—July 23, 2022

NEW LISBON—Ileen M. Coles, age 76, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Ileen was the daughter of Eugene P. and Olga A. (Klemp) Kennedy and was born on April 12, 1946 in Janesville, WI.

Illen moved to Adams, WI when she was two years old. She was raised in Adams where she later attended elementary school and high school, graduating in 1964.

She later spent time in Germany for one year and toured Europe. After her trip, she moved back to Adams, where she devoted her time to raising her two children. Ileen worked as a CNA in Home Health Care for many years.

Ileen loved her country music and attended many concerts. Her favorite musician was Conway Twitty and listened to his music faithfully. She doted on her grandchildren and loved to be part of their lives. She never missed a sporting event and you could always find her on the bleachers cheering the loudest. Her presence was so well known that everybody called her “Grandma”. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Packers. Her favorite holiday was Christmas.

Ileen was very giving and generous. She was kindhearted and always willing to help. She was there for anyone who needed a helping hand. She had a sense of humor like no other! She loved to make people laugh and you never knew what she’d say next.

Ileen was a volunteer at Crest View Nursing Home and New Lisbon Elementary School. She enjoyed giving her time to help others.

Ileen is survived by her children: Corina Haschke of New Lisbon and Christopher Coles of Necedah; a brother Ronald Kennedy of Mauston; sisters: Kathie (Don) England of Fayetteville, AR and Patricia (Rick) Lemke of Des Plains, IL; grandchildren: Cole Haschke, Cade Haschke, Cody Haschke and Taylor Penny; a great-grandson Nolan Reese; and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Special thank you to Dr. Logan and all the staff at Crestview Nursing Home for their very special care given to Ileen during her time there.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.