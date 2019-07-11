COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo./WAUPUN, Wis. -- Iloa (Leu) Angier, 81, of Colorado Springs, originally from Waupun, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, preceded in death by parents, Ben and Ruth Leu.
Iloa loved Jesus and her family – which included anyone who wanted to be part of her family.
A memorial celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Springs Funeral Services, 6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs, 80923.
In lieu of flowers Iloa & Ralph would request donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)