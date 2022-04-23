Dec. 15, 1927—April 16, 2022

RIIO—Ina B. Boge, 94, of Rio, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi. She was born December 15, 1927, in Nekoosa, the daughter of George and Winnie (Burhite) Hobart.

Ina worked in the cafeteria for Rio High School for many years. She was united in marriage to Thomas O. Boge, Sr. February 13, 1965, at North Windsor Methodist Church, and she is a current member of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide Circle Group in Rio.

Survivors include three sons: T.O. (Cindy) Boge of Wisconsin Dells, George Babcock of Littleton, CO, and David (Barbara) Babcock of Hamilton, OH; two daughters: Jackie Boge of Rio, and Leslie (James) Selkirk of Middleton; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Harriet Hellmich of Janesville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas O. Boge, Sr.; one stillborn baby; one daughter; one daughter-in-law; one brother; and three sisters.

Private services will be held and interment will take place at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery in Rio. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.