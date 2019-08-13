Ingrid (Bredesen) Booth, age 58, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on August 12, 2019 at her home.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Ingrid was born on December 20, 1960 in Friendship, WI, the daughter of Harold and Giselle (Wöelfel) Bredesen. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1979. Ingrid married Gary Booth in Portage, WI on December 22, 1989. Ingrid highly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She also found joy in gardening, tole painting, crafting and spending time outdoors. She worked various jobs throughout the Dells growing up until she found her passion in cosmetology. She went to school and worked as a cosmetologist for many years until she fell into some health issues. After that she spent most of her time as a wonderful homemaker and always soaking up as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Ingrid was always willing to lend a hand to others. She highly believed in "paying it forward." She was a very creative, smart, caring, compassionate, generous and beautiful person. She loved Christmas and always filled the home with lots of love, decorations and presents. There was nothing she loved more than her family. Especially her best friend, the love of her life, her husband, Gary.
Ingrid is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gary; son; Erik Bredesen (Crista Didrickson) of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Stephanie Bredesen (Sebastian Bulanda) of Portage, WI and Kirsten Booth (Andrew Swenson) of Clayton, WI; grandchildren, Devan, Kai, Reece, Aiden and Brianna; sisters, Bonnie (Tom) Brose-Horocks of Lincoln City, OR and Sue Buchan (Gordon Shaw) of Waterloo, WI; brother, Ralph Bredesen of Brooks, WI and nephew, Christoper Bredesen of California. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
