Ireland, Bobette Sue

IRON RIDGE - Bobette Sue Ireland (nee Wille), 68, of Iron Ridge, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in her home with family at her side.

Bobette spent many years of her life dedicated to rescuing animals, especially cats and dogs. She recently opened her home to fostering puppies in need. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for loved ones, collecting antiques, and spending time with family. She had an avid green thumb. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt, sister, and grandmother to a vast family.

Bobette was born Aug. 16, 1952, the second daughter of Gerhardt and Cherie (Robertson) Wille in Beaver Dam. She was a 1971 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and employed at John Deere from about 1975 to 2005.