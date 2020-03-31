Irene Adeline LaVigne, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage, Wis.

A post Covid-19 Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene was born on Feb. 9, 1930 in Lyndon Station, Wis., the daughter of immigrants from Austria and Germany, Henry and Marie (Held) Hajek. Irene grew up on the family farm in Lyndon Station with eight brothers and sisters. Irene lived a simple life relishing the outdoors, loved gardening, and often would be seen taking long walks around town. She was very creative and artistic, displaying her talents in and outside her home as well as making and giving away her work. Irene’s greatest joy in all the world were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irene married George LaVigne in September of 1950 at the Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells. Throughout their years together, they loved to travel and explore the history of the US and their own personal lineage. Their discovery took them to visit LaVigne, Ontario, Canada to find distant relatives. They loved the National Parks and the history of the west and southwest and spent many years visiting those interests.