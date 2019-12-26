Irene M. Biefeld, 76, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Irene M. Biefeld, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with a service beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Jared Furnish officiating. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Irene Margaret Strauss was born on February 23, 1943, on the family farm in Ixonia to Edgar and Irma (nee Hesse) Strauss. Irene was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. She received her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the Milwaukee School of Nursing. On October 2, 1965, she married Gerald L. Biefeld at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia.

She was a career nurse and worked at Bethesda in Watertown and in Nursing Adminstration at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc, and Beverly Terrace in Watertown. She and her husband also owned and operated Freunden Haus in Ixonia, Watertown and Waterloo for 17 years. She retired in 2004.