Irene M. Biefeld, 76, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Irene M. Biefeld, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with a service beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Jared Furnish officiating. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Irene Margaret Strauss was born on February 23, 1943, on the family farm in Ixonia to Edgar and Irma (nee Hesse) Strauss. Irene was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. She received her bachelor's degree in Nursing from the Milwaukee School of Nursing. On October 2, 1965, she married Gerald L. Biefeld at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia.
She was a career nurse and worked at Bethesda in Watertown and in Nursing Adminstration at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc, and Beverly Terrace in Watertown. She and her husband also owned and operated Freunden Haus in Ixonia, Watertown and Waterloo for 17 years. She retired in 2004.
Irene always kept busy with projects. She enjoyed fishing and games with her sisters and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Irene liked canning and making food for her family. In her retirement she helped the Amish community near where she lived in Pardeeville. She was a very giving person and had assisted with Mission work in Haiti.
She is survived by a daughter, Kari (Lou) Savath of Ixonia; two sons: Kraig (Christine) Biefeld and Souane (Patti Braasch) Vachakone both of Watertown; seven grandchildren: Saxon (Angeline) Savath, Alex (Traci) Savath, Desiree (Brandon Tetzlaff) Savath, Lynsey (Zach) Gensch, Kirsten Biefeld, Skyler Biefeld, Ashlynn Biefeld; six great-grandchildren: Natalie Savath, Ellie Savath, Aria Savath, Landon Savath, Emma Gensch, Harper Gensch; one brother, Wallace (Carol) Strauss of Watertown; two sisters, Ruth Yerges of Portland, Linda Milbradt of Prentice; sister-in-law, Patti (Kathy Murawski) Biefeld; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Nancy) Biefeld; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father in January of 2004, her mother in January of 1986, her husband on December 26, 2005, and one grandson Brandon Savath in infancy.
