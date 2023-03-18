April 8, 1930—March 16, 2023

MARKESAN—Irene Marian Bruun, age 92, of Markesan, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Irene was born April 8, 1930, the daughter of Fred and Esther (Berndt) Hanneman of Markesan.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Markesan. She was a graduate of Markesan High School. Irene married Gerald Bruun June 16, 1972. Irene was a lifelong member of St. John’s Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years, a member of Ladies Aid, volunteered in the church office and was on the tabulating committee.

She was a Secretary at Fairwater Canning Company until retirement. She and Jerry bowled many years on singles and couples’ leagues. Irene was a very soft-hearted person who always showed love, care, kindness and generosity to her daughter, grandson and anyone around her.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Sue (Kevin) Beske; and grandson, Seth Beske of Markesan; sisters: Myrtle Giese of Ripon and Evelyn Klatt of Markesan; sister-in-law, Joyce (Gary) Clark of Platteville; and brother-in-law, Paul Bruun of GA. She is further survived by her niece, Kathy (Gary) Ward of Marquette; nephew, Curtis (Joanne) Klatt of Marquette; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters-in-law: Joann Bruun and Alma (Dave) Zemke; brothers-in-law: Merwin Giese and Russell Klatt; and nephew, Craig (Claudia) Giese.

The family would like to thank Markesan Resident Home—Assisted Living and St. Agnes Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion during her stay, and also Pastor Jobs and Pastor Meier for their visits.

Visitation for Irene will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 65 W. Catherine St., Markesan, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Meier officiating. Burial will take place at Markesan Memorial Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.