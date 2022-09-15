Jan. 8, 1939—Aug. 31, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Irene Phyllis Hackl, age 83, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home, with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Davis Corners United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 Noon to the time of service at 2:00 p.m. There will be a luncheon to follow.

Phyllis was born January 8, 1939 in Ironton, WI the daughter of Henry and Mary (Hunt) Shepard. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Her favorite hobbies include sewing and ceramics. She was also a cashier and customer service representative.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Robert, Jr.; daughters: Lois Tucker, Darlene Hackl-Frank; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Shepard; husband, Robert “Bob”; and brother, William Shepard.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.