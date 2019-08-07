NEW LISBON - Irene Siebecker, age 90 of New Lisbon, Wis. passed away peacefully Sun., Aug. 4, 2019, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon.
Funeral services will be held Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro, Wis. Visitation will be held at Hare Funeral Home on Sat. from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Irene was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Ontario, Wis. the daughter of Edgar and Nora (Moody) Wright. She was united in marriage to Earl Kaus and together they had three children, Roger, Susan and Randy. She later married Gilbert Siebecker and then Ed Zabrockas and moved to New Lisbon.
Irene is survived by a son in law, Tom Sebranek; grandsons, Josh Sebranek and Ron Kaus; a granddaughter, Tammy Nofsinger; great-grandchildren, Grace Irene, Tess Elizabeth, Kyle, Shelby, Jared, Travis and Dylan; and a niece, Linda (Ronald “Butch”) Siebecker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Earl, Gilbert and Edward; sons, Roger and Randy; and a daughter, Susan.
Hare Funeral Home
608-562-3312
