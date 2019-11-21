Irene Whitmore, 84, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
She was born June 14, 1935, in Kingston, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Belter) Mace. She graduated from Montello High School. She was united in marriage to Richard Whitmore on July 30, 1954. Irene and Richard enjoyed 37 years of marriage together until his passing. They owned the Fox River Feed Mill in Montello for many years. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Montello and Pardeeville. Irene enjoyed reading and visiting with friends.
Survivors include many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, and many other friends.
Per Irene’s wishes, no services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.
