Irion, Trevor Scott
Irion, Trevor Scott

PORTAGE - Trevor Scott Irion, age 50, of Portage, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home in Portage.

Trevor was employed for many years at the Country Kitchen in Portage and the Dells. He enjoyed spending time with family, hanging at the bar with his friends, and going to demo derbies. Trevor was a good man and was willing to help whoever needed help. His passion has always been working on cars.

Trevor is survived by two nieces, Michelle (Jay Boyd) Mahl and Emily (Matt) Nicoly; a cousin, Craig Kluth; aunt, Louis; three stepdaughters, Melinda Smet, Brenda Solis and Amanda Kuester; and also several aunts and uncles.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com).

Donations may be given in Trevor's name to the Kratz Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

