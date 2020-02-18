Irmgard B. Degner, 84, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Irmgard B. Degner, age 84, of Reedsburg passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on February 6, 1936, in Riedern, Germany, the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Schneider) Saeman. Irma moved to the United States at the age of 19 and resided in Madison, WI, where she met and later married Eugene H. Degner on June 13, 1959. They lived in Seattle, WA, then Davenport, IA, where she was a homemaker and raised her three children. In 1983, they moved to Reedsburg and together they opened Degner Chiropractic where she worked as the receptionist. Her interests included knitting, crocheting, gardening, and playing cards with her kids and grandchildren. Irma was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, and her sister Luise Bauer.

Irma is survived by her children: Sandra (Arthur) Foltz of Saratoga Springs, UT, Eugene (Tammy) Degner of Torrance, CA, and Daniel (Dixie) Degner of Arena, WI; grandchildren: Angela (Geoff) Evans, Steven (Lisa) Foltz, and Kayla Degner; great-grandchildren: Penny, Harvey, Isaac, Newell, and Greer; a sister in Germany Agnes Baumann; and many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Irmgard Degner will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Father David Carrano officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with a scripture service conducted at 4:00 p.m. There will also be visitation on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.