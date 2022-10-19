Feb. 15, 1943—Oct. 10, 2022

WYOCENA—Irving F. Fagan, 79 of Wyocena, passed away October 10, 2022, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. He was born February 15, 1943, the son of Charlie and Ila (Shotwell) Fagan.

Irving attended Rio Schools and graduated in 1960. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion Post # 201 in Tomah. He was a mechanic for Pepsi Distributing for many years. He enjoyed camping at Blue Lake Campground, watching NASCAR and football.

Survivors include his sons: John Fagan and Charlie Fagan (Mary Hanko); daughter, Lisa Fagan-Brown; grandchildren: Shawna Fagan, Shania Fagan Amelia (Joey) Matteliano and Montana Brown; brother, Lynn (Janee) Erickson; nieces and nephews: Joshua Erickson, Megan Erickson, Jaimie Brooks and Jacob Scott; ex-wife, Kathryn Amand; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

No formal services will be held.

