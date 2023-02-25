Sept. 26, 1994—Feb. 15, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Isaac A. Antone, age 28, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home in Tomah.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mike Tess officiating. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home and a celebration will be held afterwards at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam.

Isaac Alan Antone was born on September 26, 1994, in Beaver Dam, WI, to Jeffrey Antone and Angela Neuman. He graduated high school and had aspirations of continuing his education in computer science. Isaac was a talented artist and one of his drawings even won in a WWTC LaCrosse contest. He loved music and was a skilled guitar player. He was curious about learning new things and if something was broke, he would try to find a way to fix it. Isaac found great joy in making people laugh. Isaac was always seeking an adventure, and left many great memories in the hearts of people who knew him.

Isaac is survived by his mother, Angela (Dean) Strieff; sisters: Alexandria Neuman (fiance, Tom), and Allison Winter; nephew, Justin Wickersham; grandparents, Lester and Lois Neuman and Betty Antone; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Antone.

