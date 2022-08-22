October 11, 2007—August 15, 2022

POYNETTE—Isaac David Bubolz, 14, of Poynette, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. He was born October 11, 2007, in Beaver Dam, the son of Shane Bubolz and Jamielee Prochot.

Isaac attended Poynette School since kindergarten and worked at Piggly Wiggly since November of 2021. He enjoyed all music and loved playing video games with his parents and friends alike. Isaac had the biggest heart and was kind to everyone and was an amazing friend to all. He loved to watch movies with his family and hang out in town with friends.

Survivors include his parents: Shane and Jamielee; birth mother, Amanda Lewis of Washington; half-sisters: Olivia, and Lillyanna; grandma, Sharon Bubolz; great-grandma, Erna Bubolz; uncles and aunts: Chad Bubolz, Shannon Bubolz, Sarah (Tracy) Bubolz, and Samantha (Sean) Larrabee; great-uncles: Dan (Lynn) Bubolz and Daryl (Marilyn) Bubolz; cousins: Bryan, Jordan, Alison, and Emily; best friends: Nevan and Rhinannan Powers, Teagan Neuhauser and Jaden Zaring; and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Bubolz; grandfather, David Bubolz; great-grandparents: Alvin and Dorothy Benzine and Richard Bubolz.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Rev. Tim Schwartz officiating. Inurnment will take place at Rocky Run Cemetery in Wyocena Township at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. “Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.”

If you or your loved one is feeling depressed, please reach out and seek help from the Suicide Crisis Lifeline, dial 988, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.