May 22, 1921—March 28, 2022

MAYVILLE—Isabelle C. Guse, 100 years, 10 months and 5 days of Mayville, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Mayville, Wisconsin.

Isabelle was born on May 22, 1921, the daughter of George and Agnes (Bauer) Feucht in Kekoskee, Wisconsin. On August 28, 1943, she was married to Erwin A. Guse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville.

As a young girl, Issy (Isabelle), loved to sing and play guitar on the local radio station with her friend Jeanette Lechner. They even made a few records. After being married she loved being a wife and mom to her six children. She enjoyed sharing stories and food (there was always great food) and laughing with her family and friends. She had a fun loving spirit and was always up for an adventure. It was an amazing childhood growing up with such a wonderfully feisty, loving mother.

Isabelle had been a cook for St. Mary’s Catholic Schools and also for Mayville High School for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was a rosary leader. She had been a volunteer for the blood mobile. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed cooking, baking and canning.

Isabelle is survived by her children: Roger Guse of Oshkosh, Jim (Ellen) Guse of Fox Lake, Kathleen (Steve) Kurtzweil of Chaska, MN, Christine (Russ) Hanson of Brookfield, Mary Ann (Dr. Neil) Wiseley of Mayville and Terese (Tom) Schneider of Chaska, MN; her grandchildren: Paul (Hannah Lund) Guse, Beth (Mark) Romero, Sarah Guse, Leah (Harvey) Meyer, Dr. Morgan (Nick) Abbott, Dr. Benjamin Wiseley, Rachel (Derek) Schultz, Laura (Steve Dybvad) Hanson, Kyle Hanson, Stephanie Kurtzweil, Jason Kurtzweil, Ryan Schneider, Luke Schneider, Erin Schneider, and Will Schneider; 11 great grandchildren, also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Erwin in 2017, her sister Margaret and her brothers: August, Alex, Albert, Gilbert and Norman.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville, Wisconsin.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online Condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com