Isaiah Gerard Edwards, age seven months, of Portage

He is survived by his parents, Gerard and Charlotte Edwards; his brother, Gregory Fulton Edwards; his grandparents, Pam and John Michels, Randolph, Wis. and Teresa and Jonathan Edwards, Hampstead, Md.; his great-grandparents, Charlotte Desmond, Spokane, Wash., Norma Jean Michels, Seattle, Wash., and Richard Stein, Timonium, Md.; his aunts and uncles, Elizabeth (Alexander) Frain, Brookfield, Wis., Nicholaus Michels, Sioux Falls, S.D., John Michels, Gainesville, Fla., James (Kayln) Michels, Pasco, Wash., Christopher Michels, Sioux Falls, S.D., William Michels, stationed with the United States Army at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Robert (Maria) Edwards, Suffolk, Va., Timothy (Crystal) Edwards, King George, Va., Steven (Vanessa) Edwards, Steubenville, Ohio, Anthony Edwards, and Phillip Edwards, both of Hampstead, Md., Julia (Andrew) Pudysz, Cumming, Ga., Audrey (Benjamin) George, Fort Worth, Texa, Catherine Edwards, Hampstead, Md.; and his cousins. Isaiah was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, William Desmond, John Michels, Regina Stein and Gerard and Amelia Edwards.