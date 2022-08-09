Dec. 17, 1949—July 16, 2022

BEAVER DAM—J.E. “Dinks” Eckert III, passed away on July 16, 2022 at his home in Beaver Dam, WI.

Dinks was born December 17, 1949 In Lubbock, Texas to J.E. and Cecelia (Grabber) Eckert of Slaton, Texas. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Slaton High School and West Texas A&M University.

Dinks was very active in Boy Scouts and received his Eagle Scout badge and Order of Arrow award. He was a volunteer fireman and was The Floydada, Texas “Firefighter of the Year” and served as a Texas Reserve Law Officer. He was also president of the Texas State Fireman and Fire Marshall’s Association in 1991-1992. He served several years in the Navy Reserves.

He married Elizabeth (Beth) Thomas in 1972 in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. They had one son, Robert Thomas Eckert. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Cecelia Eckert; his wife, Beth; his son, Robert; his father-in-law, Donald Thomas; his mother-in-law, Margaret Thomas; and his brother-in-law, Richard Thomas.

Dink’s retired from the Bell Telephone Company. He enjoyed target practice and was a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Amy Gilly Eckert of Floydada, Texas; his sisters: Jo Mogan and Cee (Hank) Kobza; his brothers-in-law: David (Susan) Thomas, Douglas (Eileen) Thomas; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Jafari; nephews: Chris (Charis) Kobza, Jason (Jaclyn) Kobza, Michael (Tiffany) Mogan, Ryan Thomas, Blaine (Angela) Thomas, Justin (Breanna) VanDeHey, Chad Thomas, Ross (Emily) Thomas, Alex Jafari; and niece, Jennifer Erickson.

Graveside/memorial services will be held at a later date in Fox Lake with Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home assisting. www.kratzfh.com.