You have free articles remaining.
J. Jeffery Rasmussen, age 49, of Merrimac, Wis. passed away after a battle with cancer on March 29, 2020. Jeff was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 28, 1970 and grew up in Sparta, Wis. Jeff attended UW-Madison, where he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers from 1989-1992, earning a full scholarship as a walk-on. He studied risk management and insurance, twice earned a spot on the Academic All Big 10 Team, and left the UW with a master's degree. A talented athlete at Sparta High School, he was inducted to the Sparta Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. Jeff specialized in aviation insurance, and was active in both the state and national insurance industry. Jeff was gregarious, kind, and hard-working. He had a quick wit and relished the role of prankster. Jeff loved to travel, hunt, and was an avid Badgers, Packers, and Brewers fan. Jimmy Buffett and Frank Sinatra were in high rotation on his playlist. But what he loved most were his wife and son. Jeff is survived by his wife, Kristin (Berkholder) Rasmussen; son, Jackson Rasmussen; father, Jerry Rasmussen; sister, Nikki Rasmussen-Hineman; brother-in-law, Scott Hineman; and in-laws, Dave and Sally Berkholder. His mother, Sandy (Fanning) Rasmussen passed on in 2001. His absence will always be deeply felt, yet we are blessed to have had such an extraordinary person come through our lives. The family will hold a private celebration of life gathering at a later time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)