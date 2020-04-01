J. Jeffery Rasmussen, age 49, of Merrimac, Wis. passed away after a battle with cancer on March 29, 2020. Jeff was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 28, 1970 and grew up in Sparta, Wis. Jeff attended UW-Madison, where he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers from 1989-1992, earning a full scholarship as a walk-on. He studied risk management and insurance, twice earned a spot on the Academic All Big 10 Team, and left the UW with a master's degree. A talented athlete at Sparta High School, he was inducted to the Sparta Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. Jeff specialized in aviation insurance, and was active in both the state and national insurance industry. Jeff was gregarious, kind, and hard-working. He had a quick wit and relished the role of prankster. Jeff loved to travel, hunt, and was an avid Badgers, Packers, and Brewers fan. Jimmy Buffett and Frank Sinatra were in high rotation on his playlist. But what he loved most were his wife and son. Jeff is survived by his wife, Kristin (Berkholder) Rasmussen; son, Jackson Rasmussen; father, Jerry Rasmussen; sister, Nikki Rasmussen-Hineman; brother-in-law, Scott Hineman; and in-laws, Dave and Sally Berkholder. His mother, Sandy (Fanning) Rasmussen passed on in 2001. His absence will always be deeply felt, yet we are blessed to have had such an extraordinary person come through our lives. The family will hold a private celebration of life gathering at a later time.