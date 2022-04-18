Jack Wells

Jack was born February 9, 1940 in Michigan, the son of William and Iva Roe. He served his country in the U.S. Airforce. Jack married Anna Fisher on Thanksgiving Day in 1982. Jack was known as the jack-of-all-trades but best known for driving bus all over the country which is how he met Anna. Jack was a member of First Reformed Church. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was very proud of his classic Chevy truck and enjoyed competing in the Waupun Truck-N-Show Jamboree, collecting over 25-plus trophies. Jack will be remembered for his cooking, especially his breakfast.