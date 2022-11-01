Aug. 20, 1970—Oct. 28, 2022

BARABOO—Jackie Jo Hellesen, age 52, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 after a sudden illness. Jackie, daughter of John “Jack” and Johanna (Ramsey) Fry was born Aug. 20, 1970 in Baraboo. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1988.

Jackie furthered her studies by obtaining an Associates Degree from MATC in Accounting. On May 16, 1996 she was united in marriage to Brian Hellesen in Baraboo.

She was employed by Flambeau for over 20 years in various positions. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and quilting.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Brian; daughter, Alyssa Jo (fiance, Anthony Green) Hellesen; brother, Jeff Fry, all of Baraboo; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home and burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to People Helping People.