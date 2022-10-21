July 9, 1945—Oct. 17, 2022

FOX LAKE—Jackie L. Hollnagel, age 77, of Fox Lake, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital.

The visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bill Runke officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake and military honors will be provided by the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

Jackie Lee was born on July 9, 1945 in Beaver Dam, WI to Robert C. and Lucile M. (Korth) Hollnagel. He was a graduate of Waupun High School and enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany.

On April 15, 1972, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Jean A. Dettwiler, in Mount Horeb, WI. For many years, Jack and his sister traveled all over central Wisconsin, entertaining the communities as Swingin’ Sway with Penny Ray and DJ on the Drums. Their most requested song was “The Laughing Polka”.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to go camping and gambling. Jackie was the goofy, funny guy that was always a joy to be around and loved to show his artistic side with his drawings and crafts.

Jack worked as a machinist in Waupun and was a 33-year Firefighter and EMT in Fox Lake. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and of the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

Jackie is survived by his brother and sister: Jerry (Margaret) Hollnagel of Princeton and Penny (Harlan) Schmidt of Orlando, FL; nieces and nephews; in-laws; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Robert Hollnagel.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.