Jacklen-Arms, Doris M.

BEAVER DAM - Doris Mae Arms passed away peacefully into the Lord's arms on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Beaver Dam Memory Care in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Doris was born on Jan. 6, 1926, in York Center, Wis., to Edward and Cora (Mitchell) Lemke. She married Lloyd Jacklen in 1945 and was blessed with a daughter, Judy. Lloyd passed away in 1950, leaving her to raise their daughter with the help of her parents on the family farm. She worked at the shoe factory for 23 years. She then married Armin Arms in 1974 in Waterloo, after which they moved to Fountain City, Wis., where they lived until 2008 when they moved back to Beaver Dam to be closer to Judy and family and became members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Doris enjoyed baking, bowling, playing cards, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and circle words in her leisure time. However, her greatest joy came from visiting with family and friends as often as she could.

Doris is survived by her son-in-law, Alan Lauth of Beaver Dam; her sister, Lois Pann of Waterloo; and brother-in-law, Don Jacklen of Hibbing, Minn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.