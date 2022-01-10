Jackson, Donald (Don) Everett

RANDOLPH—Donald (Don) Everett Jackson, aged 94, died on Jan. 6, 2022, in Juneau, Wis.

Don was born on Nov. 11, 927, in Hartland, Vermont, son of Emma and Clarence Jackson. Don was the youngest of six children (Richard, Belle, Urban, Theresa, and Janice), all of whom preceded him in death.

Don remembered his years in Vermont and the happy years of his youth with his family with a deep fondness. Until the end of his life, a piece of Don’s heart seemed to remain in his beloved Vermont.

Don was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served as a yeoman in the U.S. Navy for more 19 years and completed three full tours of duty (World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War). Don was a storyteller, and he had many fascinating stories of his experiences in the service, sprinkled with scintillating details from his vivid memories of those years.