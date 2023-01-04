Oct. 26, 1935—Dec. 30, 2022

COLUMBUS—Jaclyn “Jackie” Erdmann, 87, of Columbus passed away, at home, on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Jackie was born on October 26, 1935 to Ray and Angela Link. She was a 1953 graduate of Columbus High School. After graduation, she started working at Farmers and Merchants Union Bank. She married Henry Erdmann and raised five children.

Later, she was employed at WPS Insurance Company. She retired from WPS to babysit for family and dear friends. All the children she cared for, were considered her adopted grandkids. Her adopted family was extensive! She was known as “Ma Erdmann” and “The Old Goat”!

Jackie was an avid sports fan. Whether it was cheering on her grandkids with the Columbus Cardinals or the DeForest Norskies, or watching the Brewers, the Badgers or the Packers, she was always tuned in! She loved watching her grandkids, no matter what activity they were doing! She also enjoyed fishing with her family at her son’s cabin.

She was notorious for her “hot salsa” challenge and for baking bags upon bags of party mix! When she was not busy baking, harvesting chickens, gardening, playing Price Is Right or rooting for her favorite teams, she enjoyed outings to the area casinos and challenging her daughters and son-in-law with “scratchers”!

She always looked forward to her breakfast gatherings with her family and friends at the local Columbus restaurants. She also enjoyed working with her classmates in organizing class reunions.

Jackie is survived by her children: Kim Erdmann of Columbus, Michael (Catherine) Erdmann of Columbus, Mark (Tracy) Erdmann of Columbus, Lynn (Paul) Kirchberg of DeForest and Ann (Matt) Lundeen of Fall River. She had seven grandchildren, which were the love of her life: Amanda (Justin) Maier, Melissa (Nick) Potenberg, Brett Erdmann, Josh Erdmann, Trey Kirchberg, Mason Kirchberg, Cullen Kirchberg; and one great-granddaughter, Rylee Maier.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Robert, Donald and Allen Link, and other relatives. She had a granddog who held a special place in her heart, Freddy the Basset Hound. They are together again, singing.

Jackie’s last wish was for a private family memorial service. It will be held at Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, WI on Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Jackie’s name, to an organization of your choosing.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Columbus Emergency Response team for the support they provided.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.