Jacob “Jake” Friede, age 42 of Beaver Dam

Jacob Douglas Friede was born on March 11, 1978, in Beaver Dam, the beloved son of Gail (Bremer) and Doug Friede. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1996. Jake later obtained a bachelor's degree in English (Creative Writing) from UW-Eau Claire in 2001. A minimalist at heart, Jake enjoyed the simple things in life and found the greatest joy spending time in nature and talking sports with family and friends. An avid reader and talented writer, Jake combined these talents with his love of the outdoors and shared his knowledge of hunting and fishing with readers throughout Wisconsin. In addition to publishing an article for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Jake was also an outdoor reporter for area newspapers. Beginning in 2008, Jake began publishing “Poorman’s Back Forty” in the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, and his column “Natural Reaction” was enjoyed by readers of the Lakeland Times in Minocqua. A fellow newspaper colleague, and regular reader of Jake’s writings, recently shared “He brought me into ‘Jacob’s-world’ through the pen, and I thoroughly enjoyed every ‘trip’ with him.” A golden soul and music lover, Jake also enjoyed playing in numerous bands, including “A Royal Clark.”