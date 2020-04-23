Jacob “Jake” Friede, age 42 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly due to a boating accident on Sunday, April 19, 2020, on Spring Lake (near Kingston), a longtime favorite fishing spot of his.
Jacob Douglas Friede was born on March 11, 1978, in Beaver Dam, the beloved son of Gail (Bremer) and Doug Friede. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1996. Jake later obtained a bachelor's degree in English (Creative Writing) from UW-Eau Claire in 2001. A minimalist at heart, Jake enjoyed the simple things in life and found the greatest joy spending time in nature and talking sports with family and friends. An avid reader and talented writer, Jake combined these talents with his love of the outdoors and shared his knowledge of hunting and fishing with readers throughout Wisconsin. In addition to publishing an article for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Jake was also an outdoor reporter for area newspapers. Beginning in 2008, Jake began publishing “Poorman’s Back Forty” in the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, and his column “Natural Reaction” was enjoyed by readers of the Lakeland Times in Minocqua. A fellow newspaper colleague, and regular reader of Jake’s writings, recently shared “He brought me into ‘Jacob’s-world’ through the pen, and I thoroughly enjoyed every ‘trip’ with him.” A golden soul and music lover, Jake also enjoyed playing in numerous bands, including “A Royal Clark.”
Jake will be dearly missed by his loving friend, Katie Schaalma and her two children, Andrew and Natalie of Beaver Dam; his mother, Gail (Chuck) Linde of Beaver Dam; his father, Doug (Kenna Arvold) Friede of Beaver Dam; sister, Julie Leisses-Corcoran (Russ Corcoran) of Beaver Dam and his nephews, Parker and Truman Leisses and Wilson Corcoran. Jake especially enjoyed watching Wilson and his godson Parker participating in sports and his early mornings with Truman scouting deer and turkeys. Jake is further survived by his paternal grandmother, Ruth Friede; step-siblings, Michelle (Bill) Hemling, Melissa (Craig) Zieske and Rob Linde; and further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Orville and Phyllis Bremer; paternal grandfather, Elroy Friede; uncle, Gary Bremer and other relatives.
Due to current gathering limitations, a private funeral service for Jake’s immediate family will be held and recorded. A video of the service will be published by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27 on Cornerstone’s website and Facebook page.
If desired, cards and memorials in Jacob’s name may be sent to Cornerstone, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
