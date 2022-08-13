Jacob Jeffery Samuel Manning

April 22, 1990—Aug. 8, 2022

BARABOO/SPRING GREEN—Jacob Jeffery Samuel Manning, age 32, of Baraboo, and formerly of Spring Green passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1990, in Richland Center the son of Randy and Tammie (Crook) Manning. Jacob graduated from River Valley High School.

Through Jacob’s life he was known as Meatball, Jakey and most recent “ACE” as he loved to play cards with his loved ones and always had a hidden Ace in euchre.

Jacob entered this world different than most, butt first. This led to a comedian being born in the Manning Family.

Jacob was employed at Festival Foods in Baraboo as Assistant Grocery Manager. He took pride in all the employees under him that came asking for life advice. His work ethic, kindness, compassion, laughter, and overall spunkiness led to one heck of a worker and friend to many.

Life for Jacob forever changed on November 2, 2016, as he was faced with the choice of death or sobriety. Jacob chose the path of sobriety which mended many relationships which gave him a newfound love of life. That love included outdoors with hiking, astronomy, painting and most loved was family vacations.

Most recent trips included Smokey Mountains, Badlands, Mount Rushmore, and Old Faithful which were all on Jacob’s bucket list. Many challenges were faced through his recovery and Jacob conquered them all.

Those seeking any advice on how to handle life always turned to him as he shot it straight. Jacob’s sobriety date was November 5, 2016. Jacob was always into his artwork and silly projects. He loved to construct abstract objects and most recently took on a passion for painting. This led Jacob to become more of an outdoorsman as he got some great content for his photography. As he hiked the hills with his telescope, he was able to capture the spiritual comfort he always sought in nature.

Jacob will forever be remembered by his nephew Ryan sharing their love for rock collecting and Lego building. Niece Brooklyn grew a bond with him over hiking on family vacations and building Lego cars. Nephew Tyson loved riding on his back hiking. Ryan, Brooklyn and Tyson will forever love their time playing Wii Bowling with his nickname Meatball. Niece Madelyn will remember him through his voice, laughter, family pictures.

Survivors include, his parents Randy and Tammie Manning of Spring Green; his brother Aaron Manning; sister Amanda (Billy) Wipperfurth; nephews: Ryan, Tyson; nieces: Brooklyn, Madelyn; paternal grandfather, Mike (Georgia) Manning; paternal grandmother, Kathy (Vern) Maxwell-Clark; maternal grandmother, Betty Crook; Jacob will be further survived by aunts and uncles: Janet (Greg) Kraemer (Godmother), Diana (Steve) Kraemer, Jay (Janice) Crook, Greg (Trisha) Crook, Terri (Greg) Pardee, Mary-Jo Fortney, Rick Manning, Jim Fortney, Godfather Jeff Jacobsen. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William “Willy” Crook, aunt Cindy Crook, a special friend Sam Jacobsen.

A Gathering will be held at Rush Creek Sportsmen’s Club, 6357 State Highway 23 in Wyoming Valley on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the celebration of life at 4:00 PM with Pastor Craig Peach officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to MAICO, Baraboo Homeless Shelter, Saint John’s School Spring Green, WI or a charity of choice. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.