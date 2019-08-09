TOMAH/PORTAGE - Jacob Steven Zimmerman, age 37, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sun., Aug. 4, 2019. Jacob was born in Adams, Wis. on Dec. 25, 1981, to Steven Zimmerman and Sonya Waite.
After Graduating from Wisconsin Dells High School in 2001, Jacob joined the United States Army in 2003, and was part of the 62nd Engineering Division. Jacob was honorably discharged and was employed as a correctional officer for the Columbia County Correction facility.
Jacob loved and lived for his two sons; Trevin Jacob and Bryce Robert. Jacob was a dedicated father and his boys were his everything. Jacob had a kind heart and was willing to help anyone with no strings attached. He was always able to make friends with anyone he met.
Jacob is survived by his sons, Trevin and Bryce; his parents, Steven Zimmerman and Sonya Waite; Maternal grandparents, Ronald (Velna) Waite; many aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents, Sheldon Zimmerman and Nancy Thiessen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 14, 2019, in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. Pastor Greg Hovland will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tue., Aug. 13, 2019, at the Kratz Funeral Home – Portage. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Also, one hour prior to the service at the church on Wed., Military Honors to be performed by the Portage Veterans Honor Guard.
Donations may be given to the family for a memorial to be set up in Jacob’s name.
