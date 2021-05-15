Jacobi, Clarence H.

BARABOO - Clarence H. Jacobi, age 93, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2021.

Clarence was born on Aug. 31, 1927, to Frederick and Mathilda Jacobi in Chicago, Ill. He met the love of his life, Jean A. Zarth, during a blissful evening of dance. They married on Dec. 6, 1958, and continued their dance through life together. They were true soulmates, and he adored his wife. He was the loving father to daughters, Susan and Sandra, who were always a priority in his life.

Clarence was a kind, humble and gentle man. He had a never-ending supply of patience and optimism. He was a man of few words, but the words he shared were always zingers. He will always be remembered for his patriotic 4th of July pants and many limericks. He would agree that pelicans are very peculiar birds because their beaks hold more than their bellies can.

He had a strong sense of adventure and zest for life. He packed up the car and hit the road to introduce his family to the majority of states in the U.S. In addition, Clarence and Jean traveled to several international destinations, including six continents. One eventful day, they traveled by helicopter, sea plane and airplane. He appreciated many warm, sunny winters at their Florida sanctuary.

He served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan.