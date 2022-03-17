JANESVILLE—Jacqueline A. Zenk, age 91, of Janesville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at home with her family at her bedside. She was born on August 28,1930 in Mauston, WI, daughter of Lyall and Vera (Briggs) Wright. She married William Zenk in Madison, January 31, 1959 and they were blessed with five children. Faith and family always came first and foremost in her life. She was a catechist for many years at St. John Vianney and continued her deep involvement in the church family when she was a member of St. Mary’s in Lyndon Station and St. Cecilia’s in Wisconsin Dells, also serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also very involved in the Pro-Life group through the churches. Jackie received her Lifetime Teaching Certificate through LaCrosse State and went on to teach at a one room schoolhouse. She later received her Bachelors degree at UW Madison and her Masterss degree at UW Whitewater. She taught school for many years, including teaching one of the first Early Childhood classes in Janesville. She owned and operated a business as a reading specialist in Janesville, offering extra help to children needing more help than they were receiving in school. When she retired from teaching, she went on to open and run three daycare centers. She loved children and touched so many lives through her work with them. She was an avid reader, usually with three or four books being read at once. She wrote and published four books after her retirement. She loved animals and her dogs held a very special place in her heart. Those who met her found her to be one of the kindest, most compassionate and inspirational people they ever met. She had a positive attitude towards life and would tackle any problem face on. One of her favorite sayings to her grandchildren was “Carry On”. She will be loved and missed by all who know her.