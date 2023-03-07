May 11, 1943—Feb. 26, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Jacqueline F. Behm, age 79, of Beaver Dam, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Jacqueline was born in North Loupe, NE on May 11, 1943, the daughter of Jackson and Ceceilia (Kearns) Craft. She was united in marriage to Arvid Behm on June 9, 1962. They farmed for 33 years before moving into Beaver Dam. She then worked at Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam until her retirement.

Jacqueline made her commitment to live for the Lord as a young woman and remained faithful to this through death. She was a loving and caring example to all who knew her.

Jacqueline is survived by her sons: Stanley (Penny) Behm of Waupun, Sydney (Jane) Behm of Cambria and Steven (Cheryl) Behm of Merced, CA; seven grandchildren: David Behm of Waupun, Daniel (Hayley Fauske) Behm of Brandon, Samuel and Sarah Behm of Cambria and Olivia, Madeline and Strojan Behm of Merced, CA; one great-grandchild, Ember Behm of Brandon; and further survived by a brother, Jim (Sherian) Craft of North Loupe, NE; and sisters-in-law: Ellen (Max) Hansen of Sacramento, CA , Altine (Cliff) Hesebeck of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Bob Hazard of Prescott, AZ; as well as nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arvid Behm, parents, Jackson Craft, mother, Ceceilia (Craft) Kimball, step-father, Herbert Kimball, and sister, Katie Hazard.

Visitation for Jacqueline will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam for the wonderful care and support.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.