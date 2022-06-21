Sept. 12, 1960—June 17, 2022

PORTAGE—Jacquelynne “Jackie” Sue McGowan, age 61, of Portage, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Jackie was born on September 12, 1960, in Portage, the daughter of John Joseph and Faye A. (Hamele) Wielgus. She was married to Jerry McGowan on June 12, 1982, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. They had recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary.

Jackie was the Co-Founder of NC Little Hospice in Edina, MN, the CEO of MN Community Hospice and Hospice Homes and Suites in Lakeville, MN and was the owner of Jack’s Tap in Portage, WI. She was an unselfish caregiver and the cornerstone of many families. Jackie was the brightest light in every room. She enjoyed music and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her mother, Faye Wielgus; her sons: Zach and Aaron (Mindi) McGowan; her brother, Thom (Shelly) Wielgus; her sister, Julie (Mike) Brolin; her brothers-in-law: Jim (Sally) McGowan and Dan (Susan) McGowan; nieces, nephew;, other relatives; and many, many dear friends. She loved you all!

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack, her in-laws, Nettie and James McGowan, her brothers-in-law, Tom McGowan and Mike McGowan, and her nephew, Conner McGowan.

Memorial visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), followed by a gathering at Jack’s Tap.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.